ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $239.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.39 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

