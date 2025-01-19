Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $12.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.