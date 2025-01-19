Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 19,222 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,878,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -346.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

