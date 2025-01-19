Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 414 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

