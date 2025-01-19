Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 73,934 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,934 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

