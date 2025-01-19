Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $401.84 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

