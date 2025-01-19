Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 188,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

