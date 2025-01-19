Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 44 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

