Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 44,964 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

