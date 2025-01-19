Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,861 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

