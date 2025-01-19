Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $351.37 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

