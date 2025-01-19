Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AutoNation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 50.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.35 and a 12 month high of $197.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

