Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

