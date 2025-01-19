Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

