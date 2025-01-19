Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 482.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 144.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 224.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 189,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 131,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $146.05 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

