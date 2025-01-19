Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

