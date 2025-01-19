Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Investar were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investar by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Investar

In other news, Director Scott G. Ginn bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $200,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Investar had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Investar’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Investar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

