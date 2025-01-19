Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.68.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

