Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 182.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.