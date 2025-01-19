Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $6,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

