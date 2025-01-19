Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 235.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 233,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 23.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after buying an additional 164,270 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $9,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,954,000 after acquiring an additional 84,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $8,385,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Popular



Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

