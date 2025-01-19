Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811,722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,370 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,764,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 1,331,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after buying an additional 950,431 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.