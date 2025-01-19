Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811,722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,370 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,764,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 1,331,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after buying an additional 950,431 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
HST stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
