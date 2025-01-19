Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $225.05 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

