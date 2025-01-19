Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 53,745 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,745 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.3 %

SAN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on SAN

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.