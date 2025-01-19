Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,801,000 after purchasing an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.54 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

