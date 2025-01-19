Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 329,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.