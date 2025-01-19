Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $95.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $144.17 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.