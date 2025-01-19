Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reliance by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.98 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock worth $6,856,500 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

