Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.84. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

