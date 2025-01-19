Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,180 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.