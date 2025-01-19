Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,201 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

NYSE CI opened at $284.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

