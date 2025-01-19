Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,238 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.03. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.77 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

