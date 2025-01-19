Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,255 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 12.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Stantec by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

