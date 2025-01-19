Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 543,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

