Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 336 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.