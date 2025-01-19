Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 599 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $105.75 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.