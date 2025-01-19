Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

