Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.