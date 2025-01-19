Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

