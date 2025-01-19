Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

