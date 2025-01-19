RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

RXO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.52. RXO has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the third quarter worth about $27,964,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth approximately $22,680,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the second quarter worth approximately $19,965,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth approximately $22,344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 1,772.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 720,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

