Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SBR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

