Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.15. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,449,717 shares trading hands.

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 178,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

