Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.50. Sasol shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 555,419 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sasol by 184.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
