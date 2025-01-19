Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.50. Sasol shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 555,419 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Sasol Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sasol by 184.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

See Also

