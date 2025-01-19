Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $30.03. Schneider National shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 48,446 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $299,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

