Scotiabank Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $49.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,016 shares of company stock valued at $741,943. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

