SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

