Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 7,077,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,212,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

In other news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan acquired 124,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,960.72. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 179,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

