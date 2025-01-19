Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $250.35 and last traded at $248.93. Approximately 28,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 132,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Trading Down 14.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,400. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,663,684.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,207. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sezzle by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $188,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

