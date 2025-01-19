Short Interest in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Increases By 20.6%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 4.3 %

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$6.73.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

